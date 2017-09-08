94WIP’s 2017 Eagles Coverage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here we go. Another Eagles football season is on the horizon and SportsRadio 94WIP has some special things in store.
Of course, every Eagles game will be aired on 94WIP — the flagship station of the Eagles — with pre and postgame shows. The radio broadcast team will once again consist of 41-year veteran Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, and sideline reporter Howard Eskin.
Pre game coverage
Eagles home games
- 94WIP live from the stage on Headhouse Plaze at the Linc with Glen Macnow, Ike Reese, Eskin, Ray Didinger, Reuben Frank, former NFL defensive tackle and three-time Super Bowl champ Dan Klecko, and Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro.
Eagles away game
- Pre-game show hosted by Macnow, BGN Radio’s John Barchard, and Dan Klecko.
Facebook Shows for the first time ever!
- From 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. BGN Radio will host a pregame show on the 94WIP Facebook page.
- Two hours prior to kickoff, Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will host their own pregame show on the 94WIP Facebook page.
- For home games, DeCamara and Ritchie will be located at WIP’s Tailgate Zone at the Wells Fargo Center.
Post game coverage
- 94WIP’s Postgame Show after both home and away games will be hosted by Rob Charry, former Eagles center Jamaal Jackson, and Dan Klecko.
During the week
- Monday nights throughout the entire season, WIP will be live from Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philly.
- “The Brandon Graham Show,” with Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, sponsored by Miller Lite will be broadcast on WIP at 6PM.
- The show will feature hosts Merrill Reese, Howard Eskin and Jon Marks.
- Immediately following at 7pm, The Chickie’s and Pete’s “Player’s Lounge” will air with Ike Reese and Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
- Head coach Doug Pederson will call into the 94WIP Morning Show every Monday at 8am.
- Other guests throughout the season will include: The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia, former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker, former NFL coach and Super Bowl champion Dick Vermeil, Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks, Ray Didinger, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi of The Ringer, Eagles cornerbacks Rodney McLeod and Jalen Mills, fantasy football experts Paul Charchian and John Hansen, and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
- On Saturdays, WIP will feature BGN Radio, the radio show launched from the popular BGN Radio podcast.
- The two-hour show will be hosted by John Barchard, James Seltzer, and Brandon Lee Gowton.