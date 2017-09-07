Police: Triple Shooting Leaves 3 Men Seriously Injured In Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say three men suffered gunshot wounds after a triple shooting in the Point Breeze section of the city on Thursday night.
The incident happened around 8:56 p.m. in the 1600 block of South 21st Street.
Police say a 21-year-old man was shot 12 times, a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach and left arm and a 30-year-old man was shot once in the chest.
According to police, all three men were hospitalized and listed in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrest has been made.
Police say they have not recovered a weapon.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.