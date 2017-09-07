Tour Center City’s Historic New Hotel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The historical significance of an old bank building in Center City saved it from the wrecking ball when the Pennsylvania Convention Center expanded several years ago.
It sat vacant for two decades, and now it’s downtown Philadelphia’s newest hotel.
“We have the most dramatic arrival experience in the city of Philadelphia,” said Evan Evans, General Manager of the newly opened Aloft Philadelphia Downtown Hotel, located in the 100 block of North Broad Street. “Come up these gorgeous marble stairs to this big open vast space, crown ornate plaster molding, 30 foot high ceilings.”
The architectural elements date back to the 1920’s, and the new stylish furnishings lighting and music add to an electric vibe. There’s a bar with an outdoor patio.
Upstairs, there are 179 loft-inspired guest rooms, each with a distinct look.
In the gym, the original giant bank vault remains. It’s now a stretching room.
Aloft Philadelphia Downtown is also a pet friendly hotel.