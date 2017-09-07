1 Arrested Following Auto Heist In Southwest Philly, 5 Suspects Remain At Large

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have made one arrest and are looking for at least five other suspects following a brazen auto heist overnight in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police say the bandits stole three cars from Thrifty Car Rental on the 7500 block of Holstein Avenue, around 2:30 a.m.
According to investigators, a man approached the guard and started talking to him in order to distract him. Meanwhile, five other suspects stole three rental cars. The guard was not injured.
The cars were found a short time later at 57th and Willows Avenue in Kingsessing.
Police say the suspect that was arrested had been in cuffs early but ran from police. He allegedly went home and that’s when police say his mom realized he was in cuffs and notified police.
The five other suspects remains at large.