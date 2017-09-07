Temple University Holds Vigil For Jenna Burleigh

Filed Under: Jenna Burleigh, Joshua Hupperterz, Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple University community remembered the life of Jenna Bureligh during a vigil on Thursday.

Students, friends and faculty gathered at Founders Garden in the center of campus.

Affidavit: Suspect’s Grandfather Found Temple Student’s Body In Bin In Shed

While some in attendance shared their memories over the microphone, others wrote letters of support to the Burleigh family.

Burleigh was reported missing after a night out at a local bar last Thursday.

Florida Governor Warns ‘We Can’t Save You Once’ Irma Hits

Police arrested and charged 29-year-old Joshua Hupperterz with her killing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch