Temple University Holds Vigil For Jenna Burleigh

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple University community remembered the life of Jenna Bureligh during a vigil on Thursday.
Students, friends and faculty gathered at Founders Garden in the center of campus.
Affidavit: Suspect’s Grandfather Found Temple Student’s Body In Bin In Shed
While some in attendance shared their memories over the microphone, others wrote letters of support to the Burleigh family.
Burleigh was reported missing after a night out at a local bar last Thursday.
Florida Governor Warns ‘We Can’t Save You Once’ Irma Hits
Police arrested and charged 29-year-old Joshua Hupperterz with her killing.