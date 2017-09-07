NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Health Department Warns About Rabid Raccoon In South Jersey

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS)—The Camden County Health Department is warning residents about a rabid raccoon found in the Cherry Hill area.

On Sept. 1, authorities say a Cherry Hill resident reported that their family dog had been exposed to a raccoon in the yard of their home.

An animal control officer later found the raccoon and it tested positive for rabies.

The dog is reported to be up-to-date with rabies vaccinations and the county is working with the owner to verify that information.

“Although rabies is a serious illness, it can be prevented by early treatment,” said Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Camden County Health Department. “If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal it is important that you seek immediate medical attention.”

There were no other human exposures, or any other animal exposures observed.

Authorities are also urging residents to observe a few simple rules:

  • Keep vaccinations up to date for all dogs, cats, and ferrets.

 

  • Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals.  If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.

 

  • Contact your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.  They may be unvaccinated and could be infected by the disease.

 

