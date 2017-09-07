All 5 Living Former US Presidents Raising Money For Hurricane Relief

Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey

WASHINGTON (AP) — The five living former U.S. presidents are creating the “One America Appeal” to raise money for storm recovery as Texas and Louisiana regroups from Harvey and Florida braces for Hurricane Irma.

The hurricane recovery effort was announced Thursday by former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

Organizers say a special restricted account has been established through the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation to collect and quickly distribute donations. Officials say “100 cents out of every dollar” donated will help hurricane victims.

Harvey Flooding Disaster: How You Can Help

Donations designated to help victims of Harvey will be distributed to the Houston Harvey Relief Fund and the Rebuild Texas Fund. The appeal is expected to be expanded to help Irma victims.

Online donations can be made at OneAmericaAppeal.org.

