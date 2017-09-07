Philly To Make Pitch To Be Amazon’s 2nd Home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city of Philadelphia plans to make a pitch to be Amazon’s second home.
Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney says the city would be a “prime” location.
Seattle-based Amazon said Thursday it will be spending over $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees.
It wants to be near a metro area with more than a million people, have direct access to mass transit and be within 45 minutes of an international airport. It also wants a lot of room to grow and be able to attract top technical talent.
A city spokeswoman says Philadelphia fits the bill perfectly. She says the city would give Amazon a “perfectly located East Coast hub” with access to a rapidly growing millennial talent pool. She says Philly is also much more affordable than other nearby East Coast cities.
