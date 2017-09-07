New Police Athletic League Center Opens In Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local officials and business leaders team up to bring a much-needed community center to kids in an oft forgotten Philadelphia neighborhood.

More than 400 kids are already enrolled for tutoring and athletic programs at the new state of the art Philadelphia Police Athletic League Center in Strawberry Mansion.

“It makes us feel just incredibly proud of everyone coming together to support our children,” said Ted Qualli with the PAL.

Qualli says local businesses and organizations donated supplies, time, and money to transform the old youth center into a place to help get the kids active, help them in school, and establish a positive relationship with the police.

“We also have educational programs, homework club, computer club, group mentoring programs, all of this under the watchful and supportive eye of a Philadelphia police officer,” Qualli said.

Mason says she cannot wait to explore the new center

“I think it’s great for other kids and me. It makes me feel good inside,” she said.

Katrina Powell says she’s overwhelmed with joy that her kids now have this resource.

“Growing up in Philadelphia, I didn’t have facilities like this. I’m just excited that they can have a facility where they can all come together, play, be together, learn new things, and be safe,” she said.

The Philadelphia 76ers even donated a new hardwood basketball court for the kids to play on.