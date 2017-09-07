Mo’ne Davis Featured On Cover Of Special Women’s TIME Magazine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mo’Ne Davis is one of 46 women in a new TIME special edition magazine — Firsts: Women Who Are Changing the World.
Davis appeared for one of the 12 covers.
“The first time I walked out onto the field to pitch, the other team said I wasn’t going to be good—that they were going to win,” Davis writes in the magazine. “They were telling jokes; the parents were laughing. My team and I knew they could laugh all they wanted to … When they saw me face the first batter, they were shocked.”
Davis, 16, became a star during the 2014 Little League World Series, where she led the Taney Dragons to the national semifinals.
Some of the other women featured in the special edition for TIME include: Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Hillary Clinton, Selena Gomez, and Ellen DeGeneres.