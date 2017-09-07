KYW Laptop Giveaway Official Contest Rules

KYW Newsradio and Comcast Internet Essentials Laptop Giveaway Promotion
OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S CHANCE OF WINNING.
- HOW TO ENTER
- These rules govern the KYW and Comcast Internet Essentials Laptop Giveaway Promotion (the “Promotion”), which is being conducted by KYW (the “Station”). The Promotion begins on September 9, 2017 and ends on November 2, 2017 (“Promotion Dates”).
- To enter the Promotion, entrant may enter onsite beginning on September 9, 2017 at 10:00am Eastern Time (“ET”) and ending on October 30, 2017 at 6:00pm ET (the “Entry Period”) as follows:
- To enter onsite, visit one (1) of the eight (8) KYW Newsradio and Comcast Internet Essentials Pop-Up Studio onsite events (“Onsite Events”) as described below during the Entry Period to obtain an official entry form (available while supplies last) and legibly hand write your first name and last name, complete address, city, state, zip code, telephone number (including area code), and date of birth on an official entry form and place the completed entry form in the dedicated collection box. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. All entries must be received by 6:00pm ET on Monday, October 30, 2017. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Failure to provide all required information may result in disqualification. Entrants must also include the name and address of a K-12 public or private school or non-profit organization (501(c)(3) status) who benefits children and child education to win the Nominee Prize (as described in Section 3 of these Official Rules) (“Nominee”) they wish to nominate (complete entries shall each be deemed a “Nomination” or “Entry”). One (1) entry per person for the duration of the Promotion.
- Saturday, September 9, 2017 10:00am ET-12:00pm ET at Doylestown Arts Festival (North Main Street, Doylestown, PA Vendor Booth #120)
- Sunday, September 17, 2017 12:00pm ET-3:30pm ET at Public Citizens for Children & Youth Block by Block Party (University of the Sciences 43rd and Woodland Ave, Philadelphia, PA)
- Saturday, September 23, 2017 1:00pm ET-3:00pm ET at Camden Children’s Garden “Faeries & Wizards Celebration” (3 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ)
- Saturday, September 30, 2017 12:00pm ET-2:00pm ET at Unity in the Community Houston Relief and Coat Drive (KicksUSA 2200 W. Oregon Avenue, Spc I-2, Philadelphia, PA)
- Friday, October 6, 2017 8:30am ET-10:30am ET at Technology Learning Collaborative Conference Free Library of Philadelphia 4th Floor
- Friday, October 6, 2017 6:00pm ET-8:00pm ET at YWCA Tri-County Area Family Night, (315 King Street, Pottstown, PA)
- Saturday, October 28, 2017 5:00pm ET-8:00pm ET at Upper Chichester Trunk or Treat Event (Furey Fields, Upper Chichester, PA)
- Monday, October 30, 2017 4:00pm ET-6:00pm ET at Beckett Life Center Boo Bash, (Beckett Life Center 1410 N. 16th St, Philadelphia, PA)
- Only one (1) Nomination may be submitted per Entrant during the Entry Period, however a Nominee may be nominated more than once (by more than one Entrant). Each Nominee may only win once during the Promotion Dates regardless if they are nominated by more than one Entrant. Nominations submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Administrator. All Entries and their content become the property of the Station and will not be returned. Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any entry if such entry’s Nomination is inappropriate or unsuitable for public display, broadcast, or posting on the Administrator’s website. Entries that do not comply with these rules will not be eligible.
- Eligibility Restrictions:
- The Promotion is open to all listeners who are legal U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older and who reside in one of the following counties and to K-12 public and private schools and non-profit organizations (501(c)(3) status) who benefit children and child education located in one of the following counties: Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Bucks, Berks (Pennsylvania); Camden, Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer, Salem, Atlantic, Cumberland, (New Jersey); or New Castle (Delaware). Nominees must be legally based in one of the following counties: Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Bucks, Berks (Pennsylvania); Camden, Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer, Salem, Atlantic, Cumberland, (New Jersey); or New Castle (Delaware). Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees, officers, directors and agents of Comcast, the Station, CBS Radio Inc., their corporate affiliates, the Administrator’s advertising and promotional agencies, participating sponsors, prize suppliers, their respective affiliates (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”) and other radio stations in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) and those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to be Nominees or to win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. By participating, Entrant agrees to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of the Station, which are final and binding in all respects.
- Each winner (or their parent or legal guardian if a minor) must provide valid government-issued photo identification and provide their complete address, date of birth and phone number to claim a prize.
- Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Administrator will reject and delete any Entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. Administrator will disqualify any Entrant or Nominee who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any Entry as required by law.
- Prizes:
- Eight (8) Onsite Event Prizes will be awarded during the Promotion Dates. Each Prize is a Dell Latitude 3150 CTO, 4GB laptop computer. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Onsite Prize is $681.14. The winner(s) will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize(s). The prize(s) is awarded as is.
- One (1) Nominee Prize will be awarded in the Promotion. The Nominee Prize is ten (10) Dell Latitude Laptops. Prize is awarded to the winning Nominee from the Philadelphia Metropolitan area. The ARV of the Nominee Prize is $6,811.40. The winner(s) will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize(s). The prize(s) is awarded as is.
- No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be awarded. All prizes or prize certificates must be claimed at the office of the Station at the address below during regular business hours. The winner(s) will forfeit any prize(s) or prize certificate(s) not claimed within ten (10) days of winning. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed or shipped to the winner(s), it will be with the prior written consent of the winner(s) and therefore, winner(s) assumes the risk of its loss. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize(s) or prize certificate(s).
- Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash equivalent of prize(s) is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its discretion), which reserves the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of greater or equal value. The prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Promotion Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that prevent acceptance or use of prize(s). Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion Entities have not made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties, expressed or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize, including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions may apply.
- Selection of Winners:
- Decisions of the Station with respect to the Promotion are final.
- Eight (8) Onsite Prize winners will be selected in the Promotion. One (1) Onsite Prize winner will be selected 10:00am ET on the business day following each Onsite Event in a random drawing of all eligible onsite entries received at the Onsite Event. Entries are only valid for the drawing taking place the business day after each Onsite Event. Entries will NOT roll over or be included in any subsequent drawings during the Promotion.
- One (1) Nominee Prize winner will be selected on November 2, 2017 at approximately 12:00pm ET in a random drawing of all eight (8) Onsite Prize winner’s Nominees.
- Odds of winning an Onsite Prize depend on the number of eligible onsite entries received before each Onsite Prize drawing. Odds of a Nominee of an Onsite Prize winner winning the Nominee Prize are 1 in 8.
- Winners do not need to listen to the Station or be present to win.
- Onsite Prize winners will be notified of winning by telephone promptly following each Onsite Prize winner drawing. The Nominee Prize winner school or organization will be notified of winning by phone (after speaking with and confirming the event winner themselves are eligible) promptly following the Nominee Prize winner drawing. Prize(s) will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility. The Nominee Prize will be presented by a KYW Station representative and a Comcast Internet Essentials representative after the end of the Promotion on a date and time agreed upon by all parties involved. The presentation will also potentially be featured as a news story on KYW Newsradio (KYW-AM), and may include a distributed press release. The winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within ten (10) days of winning or prize(s) will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected (time permitting) at random from the entries received from that specific Onsite Event. If a winner has not reached the age of majority in his/her state of residence, the prize(s) will be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian. If a potential winner(s) cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize(s).
- CONDITIONS
- Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) and will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other CBS Radio station in Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.
- Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Station or its designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce and in any media, now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name, prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness, photograph, voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Station, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or permission, in perpetuity, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest, if applicable) agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law.
- Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery.
- If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is terminated before the original end date, the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion to, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of the event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).
- The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete or late entries; (v) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other technological problems or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control.
- Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified. The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the Station’s discretion. The Station’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the Promotion may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If the Station makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station may disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Station-administered Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.
- The Station reserves the right to make changes to the rules of the Promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize(s).
- Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.
- For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt by November 2, 2017 to KYW Newsradio “KYW Newsradio and Comcast Internet Essentials Laptop Giveaway” Official Rules,” Attn: Promotions, KYW Newsradio, 1555 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130. For the names of the prize winners and nominated organization, send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt by January 2, 2018 to the above address marked “KYW Newsradio and Comcast Internet Essentials Laptop Giveaway – Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner List (when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the main office and may be posted online at com.
- PRIVACY
- By participating in the Promotion, you agree to Administrator’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your student athlete’s personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at com. In the event of conflict between the Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms of these Official Rules shall apply.
Promotion Administrator: KYW-AM, 1555 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130.
Sponsor: Comcast Corp., Comcast Internet Essentials, 1701 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19103
