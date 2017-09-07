Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: 9-11 Getaway

By Jay Lloyd
Filed Under: Jay Lloyd, Jay Lloyd's Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It will be 16 years on Monday since the “Twin Towers” fell. KYW’s Jay Lloyd look at two of the many remembrance ceremonies to be held across the nation.

A fifty ton steel trident is highly visible on the grounds of the historic Lukens Steel Plant in nearby Coatesville. It was recovered from the ruins of the fallen twin towers. That trident, an integral part of the tower structures will be the centerpiece of Monday’s 9-11 ceremonies at what is now America’s National Iron and Steel Heritage Museum. Jim Ziegler is the director.

trident Jay Lloyds Getaway: 9 11 Getaway

Coatesville Trident (credit: Jay Lloyd)

“After the disaster, we eventually had ten tridents returned here to Coatesville where they were made,” Zieglar explained.

Ceremonies will begin at 8:30 in the morning, followed by a free tour of the museum and an evening concert.

Meanwhile, two more of the tridents can be viewed at the Lower Manhattan site of the tragedy. The 9-11 Memorial and Museum will also host a Monday ceremony as twin beams of blue light penetrate the sky in a tribute that will be seen for 60 miles.

