Ocean City Housing Official Gets Probation For Embezzlement

Filed Under: embezzlement

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The former executive director of Ocean City’s housing authority has been sentenced to probation after admitting she used federal funds to purchase gift cards to pay personal expenses and to give to family and friends.

Alesia Watson, of Galloway Township, pleaded guilty in May to embezzling federal funds. She was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation.

6 Philadelphia Cops Accuse Supervisors Of Being Racist

Prosecutors say the 54-year-old purchased the gift cards using authority credit cards between December 2013 and March 2015. Prosecutors say Watson used federal funds to pay the credit cards.

According to a plea agreement, the loss associated with the embezzlement ranged from $6,500 to less than $15,000.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch