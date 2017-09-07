Ocean City Housing Official Gets Probation For Embezzlement

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The former executive director of Ocean City’s housing authority has been sentenced to probation after admitting she used federal funds to purchase gift cards to pay personal expenses and to give to family and friends.
Alesia Watson, of Galloway Township, pleaded guilty in May to embezzling federal funds. She was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation.
Prosecutors say the 54-year-old purchased the gift cards using authority credit cards between December 2013 and March 2015. Prosecutors say Watson used federal funds to pay the credit cards.
According to a plea agreement, the loss associated with the embezzlement ranged from $6,500 to less than $15,000.
