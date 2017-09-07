NJ Man Missing In Maryland For More Than A Month; $5,000 Reward Offered

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A reward is being offered for information after a man with South Jersey ties vanished more than 30 days ago.

The Howard County Police Department says they are searching for 28-year-old David Gipson Smith, of Pilesgrove, New Jersey.

Police say Smith had not returned home or reported to work after coming to Maryland on Aug. 5 to visit a friend.

The family reported that it was unusual for Smith to be out of contact for an extended period of time and that they were concerned for his welfare.

The family says that Smith was dropped off in the general area of the 2000 block of Woodbine Road. He has not been seen since.

Authorities have searched the Woodbine area and nearby hospitals, but Smith remains missing at this time.

He is described as a white man, about 6’ 4”, weighing 230 pounds.

“Today marks 33 days since our son, David Gipson Smith, was last seen in Lisbon, Maryland. To date, there has not be a verifiable sighting of David. In response to the lack of information, friends of David G. Smith are offering a reward of up to $5,000.00 to anyone that can lead us to David’s location,” said a GoFundMe post established in Smith’s name.

Anyone with information should contact Howard County police at 410-313-STOP.