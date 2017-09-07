Billick To Lombardi: ‘You’ve Never Coached An NFL Down In Your Life’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Super Bowl winning head coach Brian Billick fired back at former executive Mike Lombardi, over his comments regarding Eagles Doug Pederson.

“With all due respect to Mike Lombardi, what in your resume qualifies you to say how good any coach can be?” Billick said on Thursday’s 94WIP Morning Show. “You’ve never coached a down in this league in your life. That’s not right.”

Lombardi, who works for The Ringer, said Pederson “might be less qualified to coach a team than anyone I’ve ever seen in my 30-plus years in the NFL.”

Billick does not appreciate that comment.

.@mlombardiNFL wants to know if the Eagles will admit their mistake or if they'll throw away 2017 by sticking to the Pederson principle pic.twitter.com/Vw3ubDzBic — The Ringer (@ringer) September 3, 2017

“Maybe Doug Pederson will be successful, maybe he won’t, but to say that he’s not qualified — the guy played in this league, he’s been mentored by one of the best coaches in the league,” said Billick. “We’ll see if he’s going to be successful or not.”

Pederson, 49, was an NFL quarterback from 1991 to 2004. He spent four seasons as a high school head coach before becoming the Eagles quality control coach in 2009 and then later, their QB coach under Andy Reid. Pederson then followed Reid to Kansas City as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2013-2015.

Last season, Pederson led the Eagles to a 7-9 record with rookie QB Carson Wentz under the helm.

“There’s a lot of guys that have not been able to go from coordinating or being a play caller, or player, to become a head coach,” Billick said. “That doesn’t mean they’re not qualified or not good enough to be a head coach. I think Doug Pederson has as good a resume as anybody that’s become a head coach. Now, we’ll see if it translates.”

