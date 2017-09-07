District Attorney: DNA Links Woman To 10-Year Sharon Hill Cold Case 

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Sharon Hill have made an arrest in a murder from over 10 years ago.
On Thursday, the Sharon Hill Borough Police Department announced they had arrested 34-year-old Izena Goudy from Brooklyn, New York, in the stabbing death of 45-year-old Gary Jenkins of Sharon Hill.
Detectives say Jenkins was stabbed to death on May 7, 2007. His body was found at his home on Reese Street.
They say officers were called to Jenkins’ home to check on his well-being. When detectives arrived at the home, they found blood splattered around the home and Jenkins’ body wrapped in a comforter.
According to detectives, Jenkins was brutally murdered, and was beaten and stabbed multiple times. Investigators say he had blunt force trauma to the head and there was a 30 pound dumbbell covered in blood next to his body.
Detectives say blood from the scene linked Goudy to the case. Goudy was not known to anyone when the crime happened and that’s why she was not questioned in the case, said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whalen during a press conference on Thursday. It wasn’t until Goudy was arrested for felonious assault in 2014 in New York that police were alerted of a DNA match.
Officers then obtained a search warrant to obtain a buccal swab from Goudy.
Goudy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing the instrument of a crime.
She remains behind bars.