94WIP, Eagles Raise Over $205,000 Through Radiothon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SportsRadio 94WIP and the Eagles have raised $207,970 over a two-day auction, which will go directly to the Eagles Charitable Foundation.

The 2017 radiothon took place on September 5th and 6th as part of the annual Eagles radiothon where fans were able to bid on items via online and call-in. The $207,970 raised will provide an eye exam and a pair of glasses for 6,932 kids.

Some of this year’s top items include:

Trip to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, MN: $12,100

Three 94WIP Morning Show remote broadcasts: $10,000 each

Have Breakfast and Watch Private Practice with Howie Roseman: $7,500

Passing clinic with Eagles QBs Carson Wentz and Nick Foles at the NovaCare Complex: $6,400

“True impact is measured by the generosity of kindhearted individuals,” said Christina Weiss Lurie, President Eagles Charitable Foundation, Eagles Social Responsibility. “When everyone comes together for a good cause, we have the potential to make a difference in the lives of many. Through the Eagles Radiothon, even more children in the Greater Philadelphia region will now benefit from Eagles Charitable Foundation’s commitment to comprehensive vision care and autism research. The unbelievable support provided by 94WIP, Eagles fans, auction bidders and volunteers over these past two days was simply remarkable and we thank them for their efforts.”

Eagles president Don Smolenski joined the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday.

“Once again this year, the staff at SportsRadio 94WIP is overwhelmed by the generosity of our listeners and Eagles fans in the Delaware Valley,” said David Yadgaroff, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, CBS RADIO Philadelphia. “We asked fans to donate to the Eagles Radiothon and they blew us away. It’s incredibly rewarding to know that with the help of our clients, listeners, partners in the community, and fans, the Eagles Charitable Foundation will continue to provide free, comprehensive vision care for underserved youth and will continue funding autism research.”