2017 Eagles Hype Video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles released this promo video on Thursday, ahead of their regular season opener against the Redskins on Sunday.
The video asks the question: are you interested or are you committed?
“We’re blocking punts and parking wherever we want on Broad Street,” the narrator says in the video.
The video features Merrill Reese says, “This is an offensive explosion.”
“You think we can’t hear the noise? We’ve got a bulletin board, a pack of thumbtacks, and we’re ready to nail up some motivation.”
The Eagles open the season as small favorites at the Redskins on Sunday at 1pm.