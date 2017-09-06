WFAN Radio Host Craig Carton Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — WFAN radio talk show host Craig Carton has been arrested on federal charges Wednesday morning, according to CBS New York.
Carton, 48, was charged in a fraudulent ticket selling scam that netted over $2 million, according to 1010 WINS’ Al Jones.
Carton was in his 10th year as a co-host with Boomer Esiason on WFAN’s Boomer & Carton Show.
“I’m taken aback and surprised by it just like I’m sure everybody else is,” Esiason said via CBS New York. “I have no other information, there’s nothing else I can say. I thought he called in sick this morning, but unfortunately my partner was arrested.”
CBS Radio, which owns WFAN, issued a statement saying, “We are aware of the situation and are cooperating with authorities.”
CBS Radio is also the parent company of 1010 WINS and WCBS 880.