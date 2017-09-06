WFAN Radio Host Craig Carton Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — WFAN radio talk show host Craig Carton has been arrested on federal charges Wednesday morning, according to CBS New York

Carton, 48, was charged in a fraudulent ticket selling scam that netted over $2 million, according to 1010 WINS’ Al Jones.

Carton was in his 10th year as a co-host with Boomer Esiason on WFAN’s Boomer & Carton Show.

“I’m taken aback and surprised by it just like I’m sure everybody else is,” Esiason said via CBS New York. “I have no other information, there’s nothing else I can say. I thought he called in sick this morning, but unfortunately my partner was arrested.”

CBS Radio, which owns WFAN, issued a statement saying, “We are aware of the situation and are cooperating with authorities.”

CBS Radio is also the parent company of 1010 WINS and WCBS 880.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch