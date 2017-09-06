Wal-Mart Rolls Out Holiday Layaway Plan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s only September but Wal-Mart is rolling out its holiday layaway plan.

The retailer is hoping to lock in shoppers who are looking to buy the following:

At Wal-Mart, shoppers can pay as little as $10 to hold items worth a minimum of $50 and pay it off in increments.

According to the site, layaway is not offered online; it’s only for in-store purchases.

