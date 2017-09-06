T-Mobile Offers Free Netflix To Family Plan Subscribers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Netflix for free: it sounds like a nice deal, and one wireless provider hopes it’s good enough to make you switch (or stay).

T-Mobile is covering the cost of the streaming service, whether you watch on your phone, tablet or TV.

“Every single family plan gets Netflix,” said the cell company’s chief operating officer, Mike Sievert.

Sievert says it means T-Mobile One Unlimited plans with at least two voice lines include standard Netflix — a $10/month value. If you prefer premium (four simultaneous Netflix streams as opposed to two).

“It’s $2 more. That $2 will go on your T-Mobile bill, so that way you’re not having to pay two of us,” said Sievert.

So what’s in it for T-Mobile?

“This is a big investment on our part. Netflix is not providing us with a giant discount, and they don’t have to — they’re Netflix,” said Sievert.

With Verizon’s Go90 mobile video and free HBO offered to some AT&T customers, Sievert says this deal gives customers something special as it grows T-Mobile’s subscriber base — and its bottom line.