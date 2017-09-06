Scotties Facial Tissue Gives Away 500 Backpacks To Elementary School Students

By Vittoria Woodill
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a welcome back assembly at William Rowen Elementary School in West Oak Lane on Wednesday, but students had no idea what awaited them.

Scotties Facial Tissue was helping them to start school with a bang by giving away 500 backpacks packed for their success.

“At Scotties, we believe all kids deserve the same access to the tools they need to do well in school,” Pamela Ricci, a spokesperson, said. “We partnered with Kid In Need to identify some schools where we could do something like this.”

Rowan was one of the three schools picked in the country to receive this gift. The gift also included a $500 donation toward its Young Heroes program.

Young Heroes is a program that celebrates fourth through eighth graders who are doing good, while showing others how they could do good too.

Nothing was a stronger message than this act of giving.

“People care about you,” fifth grader Nishay Nettles said. “When you come into this school, people will help you if you need help.”

