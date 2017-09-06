Scientists Develop Camera That Can See Through The Human Body

SCOTLAND (CBS) — Scientists in Scotland have developed a tiny camera to help doctors see through the human body.
Doctors can use the new device to track medical tools inside the body.
The camera detects a source of light from inside, such as the illuminated tip of an endoscope.
Until now X-rays and other methods have been used to track the equipment but experts say this camera will help doctors and surgeons be more precise during medical procedures.
