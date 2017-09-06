Prominent Nonprofit Doubling Down On Grants To Philadelphia Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A prominent nonprofit is aiming to raise millions more to improve Philadelphia schools.
The six-year-old nonprofit Philadelphia School Partnership is launching a second round of fundraising to provide grants to Philly schools. Its first round provided $60 million to expand 45 schools — two-thirds of them, charters. PSP Executive Director Mark Gleason says round 2 aims to raise $60 million more.
“We’ve learned a lot in 6 years. So this new fund will have several areas of new emphasis, Gleason said. “This second fund gives us a chance to reload, but also to add emphasis in areas that proved to be important to the work we’ve done so far.”
Instead of just adding seats, Gleason says what’s called the Great Schools Fund II will focus on improving school management, more teacher training and attention to career education.
Individuals and foundations have already pledged $15 million to the second fund. Gleason says five schools are receiving the first grants from the second round– including the district’s new Vaux High School run by the firm Big Picture.