Prominent Nonprofit Doubling Down On Grants To Philadelphia Schools

By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mike DeNardo, Philadelphia School Partnership, Philadelphia Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A prominent nonprofit is aiming to raise millions more to improve Philadelphia schools.

The six-year-old nonprofit Philadelphia School Partnership is launching a second round of fundraising to provide grants to Philly schools. Its first round provided $60 million to expand 45 schools — two-thirds of them, charters. PSP Executive Director Mark Gleason says round 2 aims to raise $60 million more.

Scotties Gives Away 500 Backpacks To Elementary School Students

“We’ve learned a lot in 6 years. So this new fund will have several areas of new emphasis, Gleason said. “This second fund gives us a chance to reload, but also to add emphasis in areas that proved to be important to the work we’ve done so far.”

Philadelphia Schools Making Efforts To Encourage Attendance

Instead of just adding seats, Gleason says what’s called the Great Schools Fund II will focus on improving school management, more teacher training and attention to career education.

Individuals and foundations have already pledged $15 million to the second fund. Gleason says five schools are receiving the first grants from the second round– including the district’s new Vaux High School run by the firm Big Picture.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch