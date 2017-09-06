Local Arts Education Programs Get A Financial Boost From Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two learning programs for pre-k students in the region are getting a financial boost from an organization dedicated to saving the arts.
At Philadelphia’s Settlement Music School in Queen Village, the Kaleidoscope Preschool Arts Enrichment Program integrates music, dance, and visual arts education into daily classes.
The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance has awarded the school $3,500 to help support the program.
Maud Lyon, is the President of the Cultural Alliance.
“We have launched a new series called “Agenda” which is really talking about the impact, the social and economic impact of arts and culture and our first issue was on pre-k and Agenda pre-K lays out all the wonderful ways that arts and culture really help early childhood development that kids when they learn to paint, to draw, to dance, to move that helps them to understand concepts be ready to learn and be eager and excited about learning,” said Lyon.
And the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance is giving The Philadelphia Museum of Art $8,000 for its children’s cultural programming.