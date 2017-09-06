Affidavit: Suspect’s Grandfather Found Temple Student’s Body In Bin In Shed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New details are being released about the death of a Temple University student.
Police say 29-year-old Joshua Hupperterz, a former Temple student, killed 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh last week. Her body was found on lakefront property in Paupack Township, Wayne County, owned by Hupperterz’s grandmother.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Hupperterz’s grandfather, George Stabilito, found the body in a bin in a shed on his estranged wife’s property.
Police say Hupperterz used the ride-sharing service Lyft to take the body to Wayne County.
Authorities say Hupperterz killed Burleigh after meeting her at a bar near Temple’s campus last Thursday.
Hupperterz has been charged with murder, possessing an instrument of crime, abuse of corpse, and other related charges.
An autopsy examination determined that Burleigh was killed by a combination of blunt force trauma and strangulation.