Husband Of Slain Radio Host Indicted In Weapons Case

Filed Under: April Kauffman, James Kauffman

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — The physician husband of a radio host slain in New Jersey in 2012 has been indicted on unrelated weapons charges.

James Kauffman is charged with two counts of possessing handguns without permits and single counts of possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose and obstructing the administration of law or government function. The indictment was handed up Wednesday by an Atlantic County grand jury.

Husband Of Murdered Radio Host April Kauffman Arrested After Standoff

Kaufman’s lawyer, Edwin Jacobs, wasn’t available for comment Wednesday.

Kauffman was arrested June 13 at his Egg Harbor Township office. Authorities have said he brandished a handgun as agents executed search warrants at his office and home, but a hostage negotiator persuaded him to surrender.

The raids weren’t linked to the slaying of April Kauffman, who was found dead inside her bedroom at their Linwood home on May 10, 2012. No one has ever been charged.

