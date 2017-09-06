Philly Nonprofit Working To Raise Money For Victims Of Irma In Puerto Rico

By Mike Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A non-profit in Philadelphia is taking donations to help victims of Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico.

Already mired in a financial fiasco, Puerto Rico was in trouble before Irma’s arrival. Now, a group in Philadelphia is working to raise money and a life line for the cash-strapped island.

“It’s almost at a point where it needs to file for bankruptcy,” said Rick Olmos with APM, “and because it’s a territory, it cannot.”

Olmos says his organization is collecting donations online, by mail, or in person at their office in North Philadelphia.

“And what we’re going to plan on doing is personally going down to Puerto Rico and making sure the money goes to the people who need it the most,” Olmos said.

Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha is a non-profit organization focused on Latino-based health, community and economic development. For more information or to make a donation, visit their website.

