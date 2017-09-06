High School Teacher Introduces Students To Economics Through Rap

By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The economics lessons at one Delaware charter school are anything but boring, thanks to an inventive teacher.

“Anyone? Anyone see this before? The Laffer Curve. Anyone know what this says?”

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – the scene where Ben Stein is boring the students to death. That’s an economics classroom.”

But to Greg Caskey, economics is exciting. And he brings it to life in for his 10th grade class at Wilmington’s Delaware Military Academy by writing and performing hip hop music about monetary policy.

“Upset about industrial job loss in Carolina. But now U.S. consumers can buy cheaper recliners.”

“That is a great entry point for students that normally would not be very interested or would be intimidated by the topic. But because it’s set to lyrics, they are excited to learn about it.”

Caskey is engaging in some free enterprise of his own, selling his raps to other teachers online at hiphoponomics.com.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch