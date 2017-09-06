Police: 19-Year-Old Working At Great Adventure Dies After Being Hit By Truck

JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) — A 19-year-old working at Six Flags Great Adventure dies after being struck by a boom truck.
Jackson Police Capt. Steven Laskiewicz told Asbury Park Press that emergency responders were called to the park shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 1.
“The investigation revealed that a 19-year-old male was working stringing lights near the fountain when he was struck by a boom truck,” Laskiewicz told Asbury Park Press. “The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment for the injuries he received. The agency was notified over the weekend that he had passed after being removed from life support.”
Park officials said in a statement that they are “deeply saddened” by the tragic accident that took the man’s life.
“A team member was struck by a lift vehicle while working in the park. We are deeply saddened by our colleague’s passing and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” park spokeswoman Kristin Siebeneicher Fitzgerald told Asbury Park Press. “The foundation of our company and the industry is safety, we are conducting a comprehensive investigation into this incident.”
Police are investigating the incident.
The man’s name has not been released.