Jenkins Raising Fist To ‘Take A Stand For Racial Equality’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles safety and one of the leaders of the team, Malcolm Jenkins, explained on Wednesday in a video why he will be raising his fist during the National Anthem this season.
“This season I’ll be raising my fist to take a stand for racial equality and much-needed reform to our criminal justice system,” Jenkins said in the video. “We’re fighting to pass Clean Slate legislation in the state of Pennsylvania that would automatically seal non-violent misdemeanor records after ten years.”
Jenkins was seen in the video with recently retired receiver Anquan Boldin, a player he has teamed up with previously.
Boldin says he has police in his family and Jenkins states he has members of the military in his.
Jenkins, 29, has been raising his fist before every game dating back to Week 2 of the 2016 season.