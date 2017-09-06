Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Haverford Township Shooting Death

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A man arrested for a deadly shooting in Haverford Township is back in custody in Delaware County and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Derrick Rollins, 24, was taken into custody last month in Decatur, Georgia, after being on the run following the shooting death of 29-year-old John Lee. He was then extradited to Philadelphia.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan said during a press conference Wednesday that Rollins has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and other related charges.

Rollins is accused of shooting and killing Lee on July 29 near Haverford Road in Delaware County.

“We can’t even begin to imagine why he killed that innocent man who was just heading to his friend’s house,” said Whelan.

He is also linked to another random attack in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.

Whelan said that Rollins fired 17 rounds at two neighbors in Overbrook Park and that they were able to identify Rollins as the man who shot at them and called police.

Whelan added that he will also be prosecuting the Philadelphia case.

Rollins is being held without bail.