Dawn Staley Honored With Wanamaker Award For Third Time

By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Dawn Staley, John Chaney, KYW Newsradio, Mike DeNardo, Temple Basketball

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Temple University legends are being honored with the city’s Wanamaker Award.

Dawn Staley led her South Carolina women’s basketball team to a national championship this spring. Accepting the city’s Wanamaker Award for reflecting the most credit upon the city, Staley credited her North Philly roots and her years coaching Temple.

“Incredibly gratifying because so many hands were in the pot when it comes to winning a national championship,” Staley said. “And I always, I go back to my early days coaching at Temple.”

Her mentor, 85-year-old hall of fame Temple coach John Chaney, received a lifetime achievement award. Chaney recalled coaching Staley at a children’s camp.

“Dawn came in and beat up on anybody,” Chaney said. “And I would be hollering, ‘Foul her! Foul her to stop her!'”

Staley is the first individual to win the Wanamaker three times. Joe Frazier and Steve Carlton won it twice.

