DACA Supporters Rally Outside Congressman Meehan’s Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters around the country have taken to the streets to fight for DACA. On Wednesday, a group of demonstrators rallied outside Congressman Pat Meehan’s office in Springfield, Delaware County.

The sign held by Ruth Ann Davidson was simple. Her message, just two words: support dreamers.

“They grew up here in America, went to school here, have jobs and many of them go to college,” Davidson said. “They deserve to live here.”

Pennsylvania Joins Lawsuit Over Elimination Of DACA Program

For some, the elimination of DACA was a flashback to a darker time.

“During World War II, my family and I were incarcerated in a concentration camp in Arizona,” said one protester. “We experienced what it’s like to be ‘the other.'”

Hiro Nishikawa’s family came to the United States from Japan to find better opportunities. He believes denying ‘Dreamers’ that same path is un-American. More than that, though, he believes need Dreamers to prosper.

“In the US, the native population birth rate is below replacement,” Nishikawa said.

DACA Future Prompts Rutgers-Camden To Offer Legal Help To Dreamer Students

State Senator Daylin Leach stood shoulder to shoulder with the protesters and says it hit him hard.

“When I was a kid I was in a series of foster homes. I didn’t know where I was going next, and I remember how difficult that was,” Leach said. “And I can’t imagine what it’s like to be living in a home, the only home you have ever known, and then suddenly feel like you may be deported.

He hopes members of Congress work quickly on drafting a bill to solve this problem and that they don’t add a bunch of other agendas that will delay the matter.