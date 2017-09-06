American Airlines Adds Additional Flights For Irma Travelers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– American Airlines added additional flights for those looking to evacuate the islands in Hurricane Irma’s path.

The airline said they canceled certain flights to the Caribbean and instead added more flights for residents who were attempting to evacuate.

Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Caribbean Islands As Category 5 Storm 

The extra flights left out of St. Maarten, St. Kitts Wednesday morning.

The airline is also allowing customers whose travel plans are impacted by Hurricane Irma to re-book without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or by contacting American reservations at +1-800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada.

Hurricane Irma is packing winds of 185 mph and is expected to make landfall in Florida by Sunday.

