AAA Offers Advice To Travelers Impacted By Hurricane Irma

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Hurricane Irma likely headed toward Florida, what should travelers who’ve booked trips there or the Caribbean do?

AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Jana Tidwell says the first thing to do is call your travel agent. If you didn’t use one?

“They should reach out to their airline, their cruise line, their hotel or resort where they’re staying to understand what their options are,” Tidwell said.

Tidwell says most airlines have expanded their change fee waivers. That’s good news for travelers.

“They can make changes to their tickets, to their itineraries, without additional fees or penalties,” she said.

And ff the National Weather Service issues a hurricane warning for the Orlando area within seven days of your arrival…

“You can reschedule or cancel your arrival to Disney without any cancellation or change fees,” Tidwell said.

And Tidwell says cruise lines are refunding for cancelled sailings and for days a trip is cut short.