5 Facts About Fantasy Football You Probably Didn’t Know

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — $7.22 billion. That’s what fantasy sports is now worth, with nearly 60 million players in the United States and Canada, according to the FSTA.

The biggest fantasy sport, by far, is fantasy football.

LEND EDU surveyed 500 fantasy football players and came away with some interesting takeaways. Here are 5 facts.

1. The average season-long fantasy football player spends $286.84 on league-entry fees, while the average daily player (DraftKings, FanDuel) spends $272.52 on related fees

2. The average player spends nearly 8 hours a week on fantasy football and 31 hours a week during work, or $1,186 in lost productivity if you factor in the U.S. median wage

3. 89.6% of season-long players expect a positive ROI this year, while 92.41% of daily players expect a positive ROI

4. 37% of players play both season long and daily fantasy football

5. About 63% of season-long players play for fun, while 67% of daily players play for fun. The rest play for money.

Another fantasy football season begins on Thursday, as the NFL season begins with Chiefs at Patriots.