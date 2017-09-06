$25K Reward Posted In Murder Of Mother, Child In Burlington County

MAPLE SHADE, NJ (CBS) — Authorities in Burlington County are re-canvassing a 1,500 unit apartment complex in Maple Shade, where a mother and her young child murdered back in March. And investigators are now armed with a major financial incentive in their quest for information in the case.

Thirty-eight-year-old Sasikala Narra and her 6-year-old son Anish were stabbed to death on March 23rd inside their unit at the Fox Meadow Apartment Complex. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina’s staff, along with the FBI, have tracked down several leads. But no one’s been arrested.

So the feds are kicking in some cash to help in the probe.

“We are announcing a 25 thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the deaths of Sasikala and Anish,” Coffina told KYW Newsradio.

Investigators will remain here through Friday, hoping someone might say something that could prove pivotal to the probe.

The woman’s husband, Hanu has been questioned.

“He’s been cooperative,” Coffina added during a press conference. “My understanding is that he is no longer living in the area and he is aware that the FBI has put up the reward.”

But he hasn’t left the country and may still reside in New Jersey.

The probe has taken investigators to the Narra’s native India, and Indian leaders in Burlington County have encouraged people to be cooperative. Coffina stressed there are no signs that ethnicity played any role in the killings.