Entire Street Breaks Out In Eagles Chant After Recognizing Carson Wentz

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The starting quarterback of the Eagles will always be the biggest star in Philadelphia.

Carson Wentz, just 24-years-old from Bismarck, North Dakota, is still getting used to all the attention. Wentz told CSNPhilly.com’s Reuben Frank a great story about an entire street breaking out into an Eagles chant.

“My brother and I and his wife were going to dinner in the spring and some guy knew who I was and just kept walking by, but kept screaming, ‘You’re the (expletive) man,’ and started doing the Eagles’ chant,” Wentz said

“Like the whole street was doing it. That’s Philly right there. That’s what they’re all about. It was hilarious.”

Wentz will begin his second NFL season on Sunday at the Washington Redskins. The expectations in Philadelphia for Wentz and the Eagles are sky high entering 2017.

