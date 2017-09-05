Police Searching For Medical Van Stolen In Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Haverford Township Police are searching for a medical van that was reported stolen Tuesday.
Police say the van was stolen from a driveway on the 1700 block of West Chester Pike sometime overnight.
The van is a dark Grey 2015 Toyota Sienna Handicapped Vehicle, with a pink “Princess on board please allow access for my carriage” sticker on the passenger sliding door. The license plate is KGV-3482.
There have been no arrests or suspects at this time.
If you see this vehicle, call police.