Police Searching For Medical Van Stolen In Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Haverford Township Police are searching for a medical van that was reported stolen Tuesday.

Police say the van was stolen from a driveway on the 1700 block of West Chester Pike sometime overnight.

The van is a dark Grey 2015 Toyota Sienna Handicapped Vehicle, with a pink “Princess on board please allow access for my carriage” sticker on the passenger sliding door. The license plate is KGV-3482.

delco stolen medical van

Credit: Billie Jo Cazeaux Cooper

There have been no arrests or suspects at this time.

If you see this vehicle, call police.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch