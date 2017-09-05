Philadelphia’s Archdiocesan High School Teachers Vote In Favor Of New Contract

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Archdiocesan high school teachers voted Tuesday morning on whether they’ll return to the classrooms on Wednesday for the first day of school.

Inside a union hall along Penns Landing, about 600 Catholic teachers voted in favor of new contract.

“The count was 388 yes, 164 no…,” said Rita Schwartz, president of the Association of Catholic Teachers Local 1776.

Schwartz says a big hang up was healthcare – and the uncertainty of its future nationally.

“I am happy that we have no increase in the medical contribution or premiums or co-pays. That’s a big plus, especially with the craziness of medical today,” said Schwartz.

Salaries will increase by $1,200 across the board, the average teacher making about $53,000. But this contract only lasts a year.

“Not that we are happy with that, we tried to get a multi-year contract, but the problem there is health care again,” said Schwartz.

The Archdiocese released a statement praising teachers for accepting the deal.

Negotiations for next year will begin in the spring.