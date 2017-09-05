WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Parts Of The Region Until 9:00 P.M.Radar | Forecast

First Time In A Decade, Pennsbury Manor Houses Baby Animals

By Vittoria Woodill
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — The former residence of William Penn is now home to two baby lambs.

The Pennsbury Manor welcomed the new additions to the property, marking the first time in 10 years the humble abode has housed baby animals of any kind.

Pennsbury is currently raising funds to build the baby lambs a new shelter area.

