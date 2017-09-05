NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Man Shot During Argument At Party In Northern Liberties

By Dan Wing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a man was shot overnight in front of his Northern Liberties home after an argument at a party he was hosting.

Police say the 35-year old man got into an argument with some people at the party, and one of those men shot the man in his lower back before driving off on West Cambridge Street, just after midnight Tuesday.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police are hoping surveillance videos from nearby businesses and eyewitness accounts can lead them to the shooter.

