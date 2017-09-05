Made In America 2017: Interviews From The Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This weekend at Made In America, we had the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists before they hit the stage. Vic Mensa shared his thoughts on climate change, Philadelphia’s own Beach Slang discussed rock’s rich history in his hometown, and Kaskade charmed us before he unleashed chaos on the festival crowd. Plus we caught up with up-and-comers Kodie Shane and Mt. Joy.
You can check out review of Day One and Day Two of Made In America, and listen to all our interviews below.
Vic Mensa
Kaskade
Kodie Shane
Mt. Joy
Beach Slang