Police Find Red Balloons Tied To Sewer Grates In Lancaster County Ahead Of ‘IT’ Movie

LITITZ, Pa. (CBS) — Red balloons were found tied to grates in one Lancaster County town as the theatrical release of “IT” nears.
The Lititz Borough Police Department said on Facebook on Tuesday that a “local prankster took it upon themselves to promote” the upcoming Stephen King movie.
“[W]e give points for creativity, however we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again,” police said.
Last week, the Pennsylvania State Police issued a bulletin warning residents about the possible return of “creepy clown” sightings due to the movie upcoming release.
“With the fall of 2017 upon us, it is anticipated that similar ‘creepy clown’ sightings could be reported starting as soon as September, in part due to the fact that the movie ‘It’ will be released in theaters on 9/8/2017,” the bulletin reads. “The movie, which is adapted from a Stephen King novel by the same name, portrays an evil demon who takes on the shape of a clown named Pennywise, ‘that stalks kids from within the sewers and killing them when they least expect it.’”
The movie opens this Friday.