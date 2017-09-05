Police Identify Trenton Woman’s Body Found On Sidewalk In Plastic Bag

TRENTON (CBS) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found on the sidewalk in a plastic bag on Monday.
Trenton police identified the victim as 43-year-old Lillian Duran of Trenton.
Her body was found in a plastic bag around 4:45 p.m. Monday along the 400 block of Lamberton Street.
An autopsy was performed by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office, but the cause and manner of death are undetermined. The toxicology results are also pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406, the Trenton police confidential tipline at 609-989-3663, or the Trenton Crime Stoppers tipline at 609-278-8477.