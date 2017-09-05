NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Identify Trenton Woman’s Body Found On Sidewalk In Plastic Bag

Filed Under: Lillian Duran, Trenton Police

TRENTON (CBS) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found on the sidewalk in a plastic bag on Monday.

Trenton police identified the victim as 43-year-old Lillian Duran of Trenton.

Her body was found in a plastic bag around 4:45 p.m. Monday along the 400 block of Lamberton Street.

An autopsy was performed by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office, but the cause and manner of death are undetermined. The toxicology results are also pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406, the Trenton police confidential tipline at 609-989-3663, or the Trenton Crime Stoppers tipline at 609-278-8477.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch