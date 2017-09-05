Lehigh Suspends 2 Frats Over Alcohol, Warns 2 Others

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Lehigh University has suspended two fraternities while it investigates unspecified alcohol-related incidents.

The university says Phi Kappa Theta and Delta Chi are temporarily barred from organized activities and social gatherings.

The school’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs will investigate the incidents, which allegedly occurred during the first week of the fall semester.

Alpha Tau Omega and Kappa Alpha were issued warnings.

None of the fraternities has commented on the actions.

Vice Provost of Student Affairs Ricardo Hall says the school had more police and alcohol-related events this fall than last fall, and that Greek social events contributed to the problem.

Lehigh disbanded another fraternity, Kappa Sigma, through July 2019. That happened two months ago after a spate of alcohol-related issues.

