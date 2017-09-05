George Washington High School Gets Special Lunchtime Guests Welcoming Students Back

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lunch time meet and greet, from top school and city officials helps start the school year off right, for a high school that’s undergoing a big transformation.

George Washington High School in Northeast Philadelphia has been around since 1962, but this school year things are going to be a little different.

This year GW has become one of the newest community schools in the district. That means they’ll provide different outside resources to the students who go there.

“I’m thrilled, I want to continue to expand it to every school in the city that wants it,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

ALSO READ: Students Across Area Head Back-To-School

Kenney and Superintendent Dr. William Hite made a pit stop to GW, Tuesday, to chat with with the students about the changes, welcome them back to school and have lunch with them.

“It’s in every school, throughout the entire city of Philadelphia, and every zip code. I find great talent and young interesting people who are going to great things,” said Mayor Kenney.

Ninth grader Jeremiah Matos got to meet and eat with both Dr. Hite and Mayor Kenney.

He says they answered a lot of the questions he had about how a community school can better help him.

“It was great, we talked about opportunities we could have in high school and mainly about how great school is going to be this year,” he said.