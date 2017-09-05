Police: Robber Hid In Store, Zip-Tied Employees Before Fleeing With Cash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a robber they say hid inside a Family Dollar store and tied up employees as they were trying to close up for the night.

It happened Monday just after 9 p.m. on the 7300 block of Frankford Avenue.

Investigators say the robber came out of hiding and pulled a gun on two workers while they were locking up the store for the night.

Police say the robber zip-tied their wrists and then stole about $5,000 in cash and two cell phones. The employees were not injured.

Investigators are now looking at surveillance video for clues.

