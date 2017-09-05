‘Entertainment Tonight’ Co-Host Kevin Frazier Coming To Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man known for interviewing Hollywood’s biggest stars will have the spotlight on him in Philadelphia next Monday.
“Entertainment Tonight’s” own Kevin Frazier will be taking over CBS3’s social media.
The three-time Emmy award-winning “ET” co-host will have his fingers ready as he takes over the Instagram account. He will also be doing a Facebook Live.
Study: Religious People Use More Positive, Less Profane Language On Social Media
Frazier remains a rising journalist, producer and entrepreneur in the industry. He has been a standout addition to “ET” since he joined in September 2014, scoring interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Beyoncé, Brad Pitt and other notables.
Frazier is also an active member of the Los Angeles civic community, as he has participated in events and speaking engagements for charitable organizations. He is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.